Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR): A Look At Its Value

During the recent session, Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)’s traded shares were 0.79 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $288.84, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.52% or $7.11. The 52-week high for the DHR share is $331.68, that puts it down -14.83 from that peak though still a striking 19.09% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $233.71. The company’s market capitalization is $202.79B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.13 million shares over the past three months.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) trade information

Danaher Corporation (DHR) registered a 2.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.52% in intraday trading to $288.84 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.54%, and it has moved by -6.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -13.07%. The short interest in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) is 4.13 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.36 day(s) to cover.

Danaher Corporation (DHR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Danaher Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Danaher Corporation (DHR) shares have gone up 4.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 3.48% against 9.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.40% this quarter and then drop -1.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $7.15 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8 billion by the end of Dec 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.50%. While earnings are projected to return 73.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.45% per annum.

DHR Dividends

Danaher Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between October 19 and October 24. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Danaher Corporation is 1.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.35 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR)’s Major holders

Danaher Corporation insiders own 11.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.06%, with the float percentage being 91.14%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,727 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 52.69 million shares (or 7.24% of all shares), a total value of $15.08 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 47.56 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $13.61 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Danaher Corporation (DHR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 19.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.51 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 14.32 million, or about 1.97% of the stock, which is worth about $4.1 billion.