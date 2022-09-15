Could Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE: LAC) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s traded shares were 0.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $31.16, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.70% or -$0.54. The 52-week high for the LAC share is $41.56, that puts it down -33.38 from that peak though still a striking 39.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.89. The company’s market capitalization is $5.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.53 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.38 million shares over the past three months.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. LAC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.14.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) registered a -1.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.70% in intraday trading to $31.16 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.27%, and it has moved by 3.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 35.82%. The short interest in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) is 10.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.86 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $35.65, which implies an increase of 12.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.85 and $44.00 respectively. As a result, LAC is trading at a discount of -41.21% off the target high and 26.67% off the low.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lithium Americas Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) shares have gone up 25.59% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.00% against 5.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -16.70% this quarter and then drop -42.90% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.30%. While earnings are projected to return 15.30% in 2022.

LAC Dividends

Lithium Americas Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders

Lithium Americas Corp. insiders own 16.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.53%, with the float percentage being 30.69%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 362 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.05 million shares (or 2.26% of all shares), a total value of $117.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.51 million shares, is of Fifthdelta Ltd’s that is approximately 1.87% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $96.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF owns about 1.87 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.55 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.6 million, or about 1.19% of the stock, which is worth about $32.17 million.