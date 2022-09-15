Boom Or Bust? Where Will Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE: SBS) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS)’s traded shares were 0.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.35, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.93% or -$0.48. The 52-week high for the SBS share is $11.00, that puts it down -17.65 from that peak though still a striking 38.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.77. The company’s market capitalization is $6.72B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.91 million shares over the past three months.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. SBS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) trade information

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) registered a -4.93% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.93% in intraday trading to $9.35 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.46%, and it has moved by 12.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 49.81%. The short interest in Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) is 4.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.54 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.00, which implies an increase of 15.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.63 and $14.52 respectively. As a result, SBS is trading at a discount of -55.29% off the target high and -2.99% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.80%. While earnings are projected to return 136.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.71% per annum.

SBS Dividends

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is 0.18, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.82 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS)’s Major holders

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.78%, with the float percentage being 14.78%. Impax Asset Management Group Plc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 201 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 24.66 million shares (or 3.61% of all shares), a total value of $229.11 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.79 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.85% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $53.83 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) shares are First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Water ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Water Resources ETF. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Water ETF owns about 4.68 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.28 million, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $30.44 million.