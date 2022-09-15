Boom Or Bust: Where Does Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTO) Stock Go From Here?

During the last session, Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s traded shares were 3.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.24% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the ALTO share is $7.37, that puts it down -88.01 from that peak though still a striking 10.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.51. The company’s market capitalization is $274.32M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.27 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.64 million shares over the past three months.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) trade information

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) registered a -2.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.24% in intraday trading to $3.92 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.08%, and it has moved by -17.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.42%. The short interest in Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO) is 8.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.46 day(s) to cover.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alto Ingredients Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) shares have gone down -28.34% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -59.38% against -3.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then drop -83.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $311.44 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $325.06 million by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $267.01 million and $385.49 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.60% and then drop by -15.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 180.90%. While earnings are projected to return 319.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

ALTO Dividends

Alto Ingredients Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Alto Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)’s Major holders

Alto Ingredients Inc. insiders own 4.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.29%, with the float percentage being 66.41%. State Street Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 170 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.86 million shares (or 11.95% of all shares), a total value of $34.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.54 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were valued at $21.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alto Ingredients Inc. (ALTO) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF owns about 7.16 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $28.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.13 million, or about 2.87% of the stock, which is worth about $8.35 million.