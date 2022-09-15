Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Continues To Thrive In 2022, As Its Stock Is Down -83.14% Year-To-Date

During the last session, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s traded shares were 1.24 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.50. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.80% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the AKBA share is $3.35, that puts it down -781.58 from that peak though still a striking 21.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.30. The company’s market capitalization is $72.06M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.08 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.11 million shares over the past three months.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.20. AKBA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) registered a -1.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.80% in intraday trading to $0.38 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.75%, and it has moved by -7.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -86.15%. The short interest in Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) is 11.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.63 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $1.63, which implies an increase of 76.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $1.25 and $2.00 respectively. As a result, AKBA is trading at a discount of -426.32% off the target high and -228.95% off the low.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) shares have gone down -83.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 73.53% against 11.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 39.20% this quarter and then jump 44.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $49.73 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $51.07 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.90%. While earnings are projected to return 38.50% in 2022.

AKBA Dividends

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s Major holders

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.25%, with the float percentage being 50.01%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 189 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 14.4 million shares (or 7.85% of all shares), a total value of $10.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.96 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $10.02 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 5.27 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.57 million, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $1.9 million.