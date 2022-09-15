After A 7.63% Jump In The Last Week, Does SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s traded shares were 3.69 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.52% or $0.08. The 52-week high for the SES share is $11.47, that puts it down -113.99 from that peak though still a striking 32.65% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.61. The company’s market capitalization is $1.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 532.72K shares over the past three months.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) trade information

SES AI Corporation (SES) registered a 1.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.52% in intraday trading to $5.36 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.63%, and it has moved by 4.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.97%. The short interest in SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES) is 5.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.5 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 23.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, SES is trading at a discount of -30.6% off the target high and -30.6% off the low.

SES Dividends

SES AI Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings in October. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

SES AI Corporation (NYSE:SES)’s Major holders

SES AI Corporation insiders own 30.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.80%, with the float percentage being 53.05%. General Motors Holdings LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 61 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 33.06 million shares (or 10.87% of all shares), a total value of $299.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.52 million shares, is of Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited’s that is approximately 10.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $285.21 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of SES AI Corporation (SES) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 2.65 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.15 million, or about 0.38% of the stock, which is worth about $10.45 million.