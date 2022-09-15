Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) Has Lost -55.63% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)’s traded shares were 0.71 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.05. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.18, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.25% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the ADN share is $10.04, that puts it down -215.72 from that peak though still a striking 64.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.13. The company’s market capitalization is $154.41M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.65 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.93 million shares over the past three months.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. ADN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.2.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) trade information

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) registered a 2.25% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.25% in intraday trading to $3.18 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.51%, and it has moved by -0.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -59.61%. The short interest in Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) is 1.24 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.56 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.85, which implies an increase of 67.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $14.70 respectively. As a result, ADN is trading at a discount of -362.26% off the target high and -57.23% off the low.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) shares have gone up 8.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -17.33% against 9.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -185.70% this quarter and then drop -16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 225.80% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -561.80% in 2022.

ADN Dividends

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)’s Major holders

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. insiders own 51.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.61%, with the float percentage being 55.00%. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 79 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.46 million shares (or 10.58% of all shares), a total value of $17.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.5 million shares, is of Legal & General Group PLC’s that is approximately 2.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $4.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR� Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.76 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.69 million, or about 1.34% of the stock, which is worth about $2.17 million.