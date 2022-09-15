AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s traded shares were 1.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.24. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.26. The 52-week high for the ACRX share is $1.08, that puts it down -315.38 from that peak though still a striking 38.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.16. The company’s market capitalization is $42.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.14 million shares over the past three months.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. ACRX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.07.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) trade information

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) stock unchanged in intraday trading to $0.26 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -10.07%, and it has moved by -14.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.00%. The short interest in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) is 11.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.09 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.00, which implies an increase of 93.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $4.00 respectively. As a result, ACRX is trading at a discount of -1438.46% off the target high and -1438.46% off the low.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) shares have gone down -15.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 217.24% against 11.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.50% this quarter and then jump 14.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 153.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $550k as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $770k by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.00%. While earnings are projected to return 38.20% in 2022.

ACRX Dividends

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)’s Major holders

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 1.44% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.76%, with the float percentage being 13.96%. Rock Springs Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 62 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.33 million shares (or 4.30% of all shares), a total value of $1.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.81 million shares, is of Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc.’s that is approximately 2.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACRX) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 1.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.57 million, or about 1.07% of the stock, which is worth about $0.45 million.