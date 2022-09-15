A Quick Glance At Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) Stock: It Is up 11.58% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -41.34 Percent

During the recent session, Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)’s traded shares were 0.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $211.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.24% or $0.51. The 52-week high for the ISRG share is $369.69, that puts it down -74.97 from that peak though still a striking 11.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $186.83. The company’s market capitalization is $75.04B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.7 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.95 million shares over the past three months.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. ISRG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 21 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.12.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) trade information

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) registered a 0.24% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.24% in intraday trading to $211.29 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.04%, and it has moved by -11.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.14%. The short interest in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) is 3.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.93 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $250.87, which implies an increase of 15.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $175.00 and $325.00 respectively. As a result, ISRG is trading at a discount of -53.82% off the target high and 17.18% off the low.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Intuitive Surgical Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) shares have gone down -21.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.06% against -2.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -5.90% this quarter and then drop -6.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.52 billion as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.67 billion by the end of Dec 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.39 billion and $1.55 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.70% and then jump by 7.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.40%. While earnings are projected to return 58.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 6.45% per annum.

ISRG Dividends

Intuitive Surgical Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 18 and April 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)’s Major holders

Intuitive Surgical Inc. insiders own 0.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.25%, with the float percentage being 87.68%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,979 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 28.52 million shares (or 7.99% of all shares), a total value of $8.6 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.66 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $8.04 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 10.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.11 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.83 million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $2.36 billion.