36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: KRKR) Shares Have Been Up About 3.32% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the last session, 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR)’s traded shares were 6.13 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.22% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the KRKR share is $2.39, that puts it down -119.27 from that peak though still a striking 54.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.50. The company’s market capitalization is $43.27M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.60 million shares over the past three months.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.50. KRKR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) trade information

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) registered a 11.22% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.22% in intraday trading to $1.09 this Wednesday, 09/14/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.00%, and it has moved by 2.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.63%. The short interest in 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) is 0.15 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.23, which implies an increase of 97.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.23 and $38.23 respectively. As a result, KRKR is trading at a discount of -3407.34% off the target high and -3407.34% off the low.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (KRKR) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -21.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.36 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 0 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.33 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $18.98 million and $6.68 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -8.50% and then jump by 9.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 69.90% in 2022.

KRKR Dividends

36Kr Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 13 and April 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR)’s Major holders

36Kr Holdings Inc. insiders own 16.98% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.08%, with the float percentage being 0.10%. Citadel Advisors Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 18113.0 shares (or 0.05% of all shares), a total value of $20648.0 in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10800.0 shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $12312.0.