Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) were traded, and its beta was 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.43, and it changed around -$3.33 or -12.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $469.77M. ZUMZ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.10, offering almost -135.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 1.54% since then. We note from Zumiez Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 389.59K.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) trade information

Instantly ZUMZ has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.07 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.53%. The company’s shares are currently down -51.18% year-to-date, but still down -10.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is -20.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.67 day(s).

Zumiez Inc. (ZUMZ) estimates and forecasts

Zumiez Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.09 percent over the past six months and at a -71.55% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -7.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -47.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -4.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $233.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Zumiez Inc. to make $279.12 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.10%. Zumiez Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 61.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

ZUMZ Dividends

Zumiez Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 09 and March 14.

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.61% of Zumiez Inc. shares, and 97.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 121.76%. Zumiez Inc. stock is held by 265 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 17.17% of the shares, which is about 3.34 million shares worth $127.63 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.10% or 2.16 million shares worth $82.53 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.17 million shares worth $30.54 million, making up 6.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund held roughly 1.02 million shares worth around $33.6 million, which represents about 5.26% of the total shares outstanding.