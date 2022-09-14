Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 1.12 million shares of the Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) have been traded, and its beta is -0.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $79.08, and it changed around $0.22 or 0.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.06B. ZM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $291.88, offering almost -269.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $77.79, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.63% since then. We note from Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.95 million.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 22 recommended ZM as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) trade information

Instantly ZM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 84.78 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.72%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.12% year-to-date, but still down -1.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is -27.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $104.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZM is forecast to be at a low of $76.00 and a high of $130.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -64.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) estimates and forecasts

Zoom Video Communications Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.67 percent over the past six months and at a -26.82% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -31.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -18.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 21 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.12 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 21 analysts expect Zoom Video Communications Inc. to make $1.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 141.50%. Zoom Video Communications Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 99.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.58% per year for the next five years.

ZM Dividends

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.38% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, and 61.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.14%. Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock is held by 1,092 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.21% of the shares, which is about 13.12 million shares worth $1.54 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 4.56% or 11.49 million shares worth $1.35 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 7.43 million shares worth $802.64 million, making up 2.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.94 million shares worth around $696.24 million, which represents about 2.36% of the total shares outstanding.