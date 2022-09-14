Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In today’s recent session, 1.42 million shares of the Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) have been traded, and its beta is 0.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $49.50, and it changed around -$0.25 or -0.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.92B. YUMC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $61.79, offering almost -24.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.22% since then. We note from Yum China Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.69 million.

Yum China Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended YUMC as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Yum China Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) trade information

Instantly YUMC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 50.93 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.18% year-to-date, but still up 3.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) is 3.49% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $54.79, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.66% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YUMC is forecast to be at a low of $31.00 and a high of $62.80. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 37.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) estimates and forecasts

Yum China Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.11 percent over the past six months and at a -25.62% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.60%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.10%. Yum China Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 17.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 22.33% per year for the next five years.

YUMC Dividends

Yum China Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.96 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 0.96% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.18% of Yum China Holdings Inc. shares, and 86.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.41%. Yum China Holdings Inc. stock is held by 1,013 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.66% of the shares, which is about 40.93 million shares worth $1.7 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.56% or 32.02 million shares worth $1.33 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 30.18 million shares worth $1.26 billion, making up 7.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Stock Fund held roughly 5.96 million shares worth around $248.97 million, which represents about 1.41% of the total shares outstanding.