Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.03 million shares of the Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) have been traded, and its beta is 2.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $58.90, and it changed around -$3.78 or -6.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.94B. WYNN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $99.00, offering almost -68.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $50.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 14.77% since then. We note from Wynn Resorts Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.63 million.

Wynn Resorts Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended WYNN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Wynn Resorts Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) trade information

Instantly WYNN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 64.80 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.1%. The company’s shares are currently down -26.29% year-to-date, but still up 7.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) is -8.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $81.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.47% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WYNN is forecast to be at a low of $62.00 and a high of $111.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -88.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) estimates and forecasts

Wynn Resorts Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.28 percent over the past six months and at a 39.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $875.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Wynn Resorts Limited to make $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.80%.

WYNN Dividends

Wynn Resorts Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11.

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.04% of Wynn Resorts Limited shares, and 67.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.10%. Wynn Resorts Limited stock is held by 661 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.96% of the shares, which is about 11.32 million shares worth $666.38 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 8.12% or 9.23 million shares worth $543.4 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 7.0 million shares worth $411.91 million, making up 6.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held roughly 4.21 million shares worth around $248.01 million, which represents about 3.71% of the total shares outstanding.