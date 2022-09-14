Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 1.52 million shares of the Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were traded, and its beta was 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $72.63, and it changed around -$0.27 or -0.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.03B. WIX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $217.76, offering almost -199.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $53.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.86% since then. We note from Wix.com Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.01 million.

Wix.com Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended WIX as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Wix.com Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.34 for the current quarter.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) trade information

Instantly WIX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.37% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 73.08 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.97% year-to-date, but still up 14.92% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) is -6.17% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $92.38, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WIX is forecast to be at a low of $68.00 and a high of $130.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -78.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.37% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) estimates and forecasts

Wix.com Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.20 percent over the past six months and at a 38.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -21.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $344.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. to make $355.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.00%. Wix.com Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 32.90% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -0.80% per year for the next five years.

WIX Dividends

Wix.com Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 15 and February 21.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.39% of Wix.com Ltd. shares, and 94.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.21%. Wix.com Ltd. stock is held by 503 institutions, with Flossbach von Storch AG being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.91% of the shares, which is about 4.53 million shares worth $473.37 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 6.61% or 3.78 million shares worth $395.37 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 2.24 million shares worth $169.31 million, making up 3.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund held roughly 1.14 million shares worth around $104.13 million, which represents about 1.99% of the total shares outstanding.