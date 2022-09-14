Home  »  Business   »  Why E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NAS...

Why E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2022

In the last trading session, 4.11 million shares of the E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.19, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.52M. EJH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.60, offering almost -1794.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.26% since then. We note from E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.59 million.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) trade information

Instantly EJH has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.03% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2091 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -86.99% year-to-date, but still down -1.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH) is -28.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 57870.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (EJH) estimates and forecasts

EJH Dividends

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EJH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 65.16% of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited shares, and 1.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.22%. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stock is held by 9 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.72% of the shares, which is about 0.31 million shares worth $0.22 million.

Jane Street Group, LLC, with 0.11% or 45541.0 shares worth $32789.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 18833.0 shares worth $7111.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.

