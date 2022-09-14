Why Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In today’s recent session, 6.76 million shares of the Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.37, and it changed around $0.05 or 13.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.63M. BXRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $23.34, offering almost -6208.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 18.92% since then. We note from Baudax Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.32 million.

Baudax Bio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BXRX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Baudax Bio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.27 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) trade information

Instantly BXRX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 13.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3800 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.63%. The company’s shares are currently down -95.80% year-to-date, but still up 6.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) is -57.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BXRX is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -440.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -440.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) estimates and forecasts

Baudax Bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -79.87 percent over the past six months and at a 72.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 81.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 88.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 326.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $770k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Baudax Bio Inc. to make $1.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $201k and $281k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 283.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 401.80%.

BXRX Dividends

Baudax Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 02 and November 07.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.30% of Baudax Bio Inc. shares, and 20.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 21.29%. Baudax Bio Inc. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.16% of the shares, which is about 0.46 million shares worth $0.81 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3.69% or 0.24 million shares worth $0.42 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 66778.0 shares worth $0.12 million, making up 1.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 58320.0 shares worth around $0.1 million, which represents about 0.91% of the total shares outstanding.