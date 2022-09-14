Why Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE: SAN) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2022

In the last trading session, 5.95 million shares of the Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.54, and it changed around -$0.1 or -3.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.76B. SAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.01, offering almost -57.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.28, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.24% since then. We note from Banco Santander S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.10 million.

Banco Santander S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended SAN as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Banco Santander S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) trade information

Instantly SAN has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.67 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.80% year-to-date, but still up 7.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) is -6.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 38.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SAN is forecast to be at a low of $3.09 and a high of $5.33. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -109.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Banco Santander S.A. (SAN) estimates and forecasts

Banco Santander S.A. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.13 percent over the past six months and at a -5.45% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 3.30%.

SAN Dividends

Banco Santander S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 25 and February 01. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.33 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.11. It is important to note, however, that the 4.33% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Banco Santander S.A. shares, and 1.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.98%. Banco Santander S.A. stock is held by 348 institutions, with Fisher Asset Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.82% of the shares, which is about 137.92 million shares worth $466.18 million.

Macquarie Group Limited, with 0.12% or 19.56 million shares worth $66.12 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 89.9 million shares worth $251.71 million, making up 0.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI Eafe ETF held roughly 57.18 million shares worth around $160.1 million, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.