Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 8.99 million shares of the Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) were traded, and its beta was 0.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.74, and it changed around -$1.89 or -5.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.70B. WBA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.00, offering almost -58.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $34.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.6% since then. We note from Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.86 million.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 16 recommended WBA as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) trade information

Instantly WBA has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.20 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.40% year-to-date, but still down -1.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) is -14.41% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.61 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $42.03, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WBA is forecast to be at a low of $35.00 and a high of $49.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -41.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA) estimates and forecasts

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -27.49 percent over the past six months and at a -5.46% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -29.20% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $32.09 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. to make $33.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Nov 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -6.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.70%. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 2.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 0.88% per year for the next five years.

WBA Dividends

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 5.53 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.92. It is important to note, however, that the 5.53% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.31% of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. shares, and 59.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.49%. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. stock is held by 1,704 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.83% of the shares, which is about 59.0 million shares worth $2.64 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.68% or 57.75 million shares worth $2.59 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 19.93 million shares worth $892.42 million, making up 2.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 15.68 million shares worth around $701.87 million, which represents about 1.81% of the total shares outstanding.