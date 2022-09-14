VTYX Stock Forecast 2022: Ventyx Biosciences Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 73.24%

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.50, and it changed around -$2.61 or -6.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.10B. VTYX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.29, offering almost -16.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.24% since then. We note from Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 519.11K.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VTYX as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) trade information

Instantly VTYX has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.85% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.29 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 78.75% year-to-date, but still up 47.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) is 94.41% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.6 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $48.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 27.06% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VTYX is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $65.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -83.1% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 15.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (VTYX) estimates and forecasts

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 208.70 percent over the past six months and at a 72.63% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.70%.

VTYX Dividends

Ventyx Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Ventyx Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)’s Major holders