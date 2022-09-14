Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ: VWE) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.46 million shares of the Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.17, and it changed around -$2.36 or -42.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $338.16M. VWE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.38, offering almost -290.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.35, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -68.77% since then. We note from Vintage Wine Estates Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 281.37K.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended VWE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vintage Wine Estates Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) trade information

Instantly VWE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -42.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.91 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 46.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.21% year-to-date, but still down -1.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) is -13.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 66.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VWE is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -310.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -89.27% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE) estimates and forecasts

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -32.97 percent over the past six months and at a -14.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 275.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $74.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Vintage Wine Estates Inc. to make $69.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $57.03 million and $58.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 17.80%.

VWE Dividends

Vintage Wine Estates Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 14.

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.83% of Vintage Wine Estates Inc. shares, and 60.02% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 112.88%. Vintage Wine Estates Inc. stock is held by 95 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 23.48% of the shares, which is about 14.31 million shares worth $141.26 million.

Paradice Investment Management, LLC, with 6.39% or 3.89 million shares worth $30.61 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 5.5 million shares worth $54.28 million, making up 9.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held roughly 4.5 million shares worth around $44.41 million, which represents about 7.38% of the total shares outstanding.