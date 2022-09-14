TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) were traded, and its beta was 1.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.59, and it changed around -$0.87 or -5.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $576.05M. TPIC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.25, offering almost -138.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.8% since then. We note from TPI Composites Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 693.46K.

TPI Composites Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended TPIC as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. TPI Composites Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.41 for the current quarter.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) trade information

Instantly TPIC has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.87 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.54%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.21% year-to-date, but still down -9.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) is -36.50% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.31 day(s).

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) estimates and forecasts

TPI Composites Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.12 percent over the past six months and at a 51.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 62.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 68.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $423.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect TPI Composites Inc. to make $474.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $458.84 million and $479.6 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.20%. TPI Composites Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -726.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

TPIC Dividends

TPI Composites Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.73% of TPI Composites Inc. shares, and 96.33% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.04%. TPI Composites Inc. stock is held by 301 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 10.76% of the shares, which is about 4.01 million shares worth $56.39 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.78% or 1.78 million shares worth $25.04 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.97 million shares worth $12.15 million, making up 2.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF held roughly 0.93 million shares worth around $11.63 million, which represents about 2.50% of the total shares outstanding.