SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 1.39 million shares of the SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $29.18, and it changed around -$2.8 or -8.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.28B. SWTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $77.70, offering almost -166.28% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.39% since then. We note from SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 984.51K.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SWTX as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.2 for the current quarter.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) trade information

Instantly SWTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.52 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.95%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.92% year-to-date, but still up 12.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) is -0.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $79.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SWTX is forecast to be at a low of $51.00 and a high of $105.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -259.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -74.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) estimates and forecasts

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.25 percent over the past six months and at a -52.09% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -23.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -42.90% in the next quarter.

SWTX Dividends

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.37% of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 100.95% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 111.39%. SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 225 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.24% of the shares, which is about 6.05 million shares worth $341.25 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 12.20% or 6.03 million shares worth $340.24 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.28 million shares worth $80.65 million, making up 6.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 2.58 million shares worth around $48.79 million, which represents about 5.21% of the total shares outstanding.