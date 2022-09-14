SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: SKYT): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 4.06 million shares of the SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.44, and it changed around -$0.7 or -6.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $434.10M. SKYT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.90, offering almost -243.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.57% since then. We note from SkyWater Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 327.26K.

SkyWater Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended SKYT as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SkyWater Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.27 for the current quarter.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) trade information

Instantly SKYT has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.49 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 16.41%. The company’s shares are currently down -35.64% year-to-date, but still down -8.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) is -29.74% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.37 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SKYT is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -91.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -34.1% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (SKYT) estimates and forecasts

SkyWater Technology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 20.00 percent over the past six months and at a -1.90% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -80.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 24.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $44.48 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect SkyWater Technology Inc. to make $50.42 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 44.00%.

SkyWater Technology Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -221.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

SKYT Dividends

SkyWater Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

SkyWater Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 77.26% of SkyWater Technology Inc. shares, and 14.53% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.92%. SkyWater Technology Inc. stock is held by 90 institutions, with Emerald Advisers, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.43% of the shares, which is about 0.98 million shares worth $5.9 million.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, with 2.07% or 0.84 million shares worth $5.03 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund and Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.55 million shares worth $5.97 million, making up 1.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund held roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $2.53 million, which represents about 1.02% of the total shares outstanding.