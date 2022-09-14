Shares Of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE: VET) Could Show A Loss Of -55.52%

In today’s recent session, 0.78 million shares of the Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) have been traded, and its beta is 3.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.63, and it changed around $1.01 or 4.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.19B. VET at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.17, offering almost -17.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 72.26% since then. We note from Vermilion Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.86 million.

Vermilion Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended VET as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vermilion Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) trade information

Instantly VET has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.08% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.06 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 95.55% year-to-date, but still down -2.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) is -3.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.46 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.46, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.53% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VET is forecast to be at a low of $20.76 and a high of $39.86. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -55.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) estimates and forecasts

Vermilion Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.88 percent over the past six months and at a 150.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 34.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 62.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $634.73 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Vermilion Energy Inc. to make $698.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $414.75 million and $576.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 53.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 47.70%. Vermilion Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 172.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.91% per year for the next five years.

VET Dividends

Vermilion Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 11. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.30 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 1.30% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.90% of Vermilion Energy Inc. shares, and 28.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.24%. Vermilion Energy Inc. stock is held by 243 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.17% of the shares, which is about 5.2 million shares worth $134.71 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with 1.38% or 2.27 million shares worth $58.88 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 2.06 million shares worth $53.43 million, making up 1.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio held roughly 1.35 million shares worth around $35.08 million, which represents about 0.82% of the total shares outstanding.