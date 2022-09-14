Shares Of Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) Could Show A Loss Of -40.67%

In the last trading session, 5.66 million shares of the Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were traded, and its beta was 0.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $105.92, and it changed around -$3.13 or -2.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.14B. FISV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $112.17, offering almost -5.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $87.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.83% since then. We note from Fiserv Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.41 million.

Fiserv Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 7 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended FISV as a Hold, whereas 16 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Fiserv Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.7 for the current quarter.

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) trade information

Instantly FISV has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.87% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 109.16 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.97%. The company’s shares are currently up 2.05% year-to-date, but still up 1.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) is -3.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.45 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $125.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FISV is forecast to be at a low of $95.00 and a high of $149.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Fiserv Inc. (FISV) estimates and forecasts

Fiserv Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.69 percent over the past six months and at a 16.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.27 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Fiserv Inc. to make $4.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.96 billion and $4.02 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 7.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.90%. Fiserv Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 41.70% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 15.33% per year for the next five years.

FISV Dividends

Fiserv Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.

Fiserv Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.47% of Fiserv Inc. shares, and 92.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.43%. Fiserv Inc. stock is held by 1,739 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.34% of the shares, which is about 47.89 million shares worth $4.86 billion.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 6.68% or 43.57 million shares worth $4.42 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 23.15 million shares worth $2.06 billion, making up 3.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 16.94 million shares worth around $1.72 billion, which represents about 2.60% of the total shares outstanding.