SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 56.69 million shares of the SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.37, and it changed around $0.59 or 75.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.75M. SPRC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.15, offering almost -494.89% off that amount. We note from SciSparc Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) trade information

Instantly SPRC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 75.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3900 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -87.50% year-to-date, but still up 9.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) is -30.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 73640.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.38 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPRC is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1359.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1359.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SPRC Dividends

SciSparc Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.48% of SciSparc Ltd. shares, and 1.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.56%.