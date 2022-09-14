Home  »  Technologies   »  SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) Surprises Bears With ...

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 56.69 million shares of the SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.37, and it changed around $0.59 or 75.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.75M. SPRC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.15, offering almost -494.89% off that amount. We note from SciSparc Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) trade information

Instantly SPRC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 75.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3900 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -87.50% year-to-date, but still up 9.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC) is -30.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 73640.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.38 day(s).

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight

Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.

It's all in the FREE report you can get here. .

Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 93.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SPRC is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1359.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1359.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SPRC Dividends

SciSparc Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPRC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.48% of SciSparc Ltd. shares, and 1.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.56%.

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

>>> 5 Best Inflation Stocks for 2022 <<<

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]