Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 2.05 million shares of the Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $104.18, and it changed around -$0.98 or -0.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.36B. SRPT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $120.23, offering almost -15.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $61.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.18% since then. We note from Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.98 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended SRPT as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.18 for the current quarter.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) trade information

Instantly SRPT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 120.23 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.78% year-to-date, but still down -3.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) is -3.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $129.79, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SRPT is forecast to be at a low of $93.00 and a high of $182.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -74.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.73% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) estimates and forecasts

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 41.08 percent over the past six months and at a -34.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -15.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -78.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $220.81 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. to make $230.55 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.30%.

SRPT Dividends

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.28% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 82.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.62%. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 460 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.50% of the shares, which is about 8.32 million shares worth $649.58 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC, with 8.52% or 7.46 million shares worth $582.66 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.38 million shares worth $186.31 million, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held roughly 2.27 million shares worth around $164.43 million, which represents about 2.60% of the total shares outstanding.