Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 2.12 million shares of the Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.71, and it changed around -$0.32 or -4.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.29B. SANA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.60, offering almost -296.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.92, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.58% since then. We note from Sana Biotechnology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.43 million.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended SANA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sana Biotechnology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.51 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) trade information

Instantly SANA has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.55% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.44 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.65% year-to-date, but still up 7.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) is -20.21% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 12.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 47.37% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SANA is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -168.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA) estimates and forecasts

Sana Biotechnology Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.08 percent over the past six months and at a 5.59% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -666.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -10.90% in the next quarter.

SANA Dividends

Sana Biotechnology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 28.

Sana Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.26% of Sana Biotechnology Inc. shares, and 85.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.27%. Sana Biotechnology Inc. stock is held by 179 institutions, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 18.05% of the shares, which is about 34.24 million shares worth $282.81 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 5.84% or 11.09 million shares worth $91.57 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 6.92 million shares worth $44.52 million, making up 3.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held roughly 2.46 million shares worth around $15.87 million, which represents about 1.30% of the total shares outstanding.