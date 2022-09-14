Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE: RITM) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In today’s recent session, 1.09 million shares of the Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.01, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.22% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.20B. RITM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.81, offering almost -31.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.21% since then. We note from Rithm Capital Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.86 million.

Rithm Capital Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RITM as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) trade information

Instantly RITM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.22% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.52 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -15.69% year-to-date, but still down -0.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) is -11.03% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.06, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.29% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RITM is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -44.28% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -10.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rithm Capital Corp. (RITM) estimates and forecasts

Rithm Capital Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.64 percent over the past six months and at a -16.22% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.50%. Rithm Capital Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 142.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.14% per year for the next five years.

RITM Dividends

Rithm Capital Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 11.07 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 11.07% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.