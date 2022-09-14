Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O) In 2022: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.75 million shares of the Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) have been traded, and its beta is 0.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $66.08, and it changed around $0.17 or 0.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $40.22B. O at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $75.40, offering almost -14.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $62.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 5.75% since then. We note from Realty Income Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.61 million.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) trade information

Instantly O has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 68.16 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.93% year-to-date, but still down -2.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) is -11.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.17 day(s).

Realty Income Corporation (O) estimates and forecasts

Realty Income Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.59 percent over the past six months and at a 9.19% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 55.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $823.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Realty Income Corporation to make $847.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.10%. Realty Income Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -24.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.10% per year for the next five years.

O Dividends

Realty Income Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.51 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.97. It is important to note, however, that the 4.51% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Realty Income Corporation shares, and 81.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.69%. Realty Income Corporation stock is held by 1,419 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.93% of the shares, which is about 95.83 million shares worth $6.33 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.35% or 56.28 million shares worth $3.72 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 27.16 million shares worth $1.8 billion, making up 4.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 17.69 million shares worth around $1.17 billion, which represents about 2.94% of the total shares outstanding.