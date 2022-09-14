Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE: PING): Decline Of -1.03% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2022

In today’s recent session, 1.18 million shares of the Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.21, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.11% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.43B. PING at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.40, offering almost -7.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.85, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.81% since then. We note from Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.90 million.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended PING as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ping Identity Holding Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) trade information

Instantly PING has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.11% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.30 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.43% year-to-date, but still down -0.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) is 0.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PING is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $28.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) estimates and forecasts

Ping Identity Holding Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 42.84 percent over the past six months and at a -660.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -200.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -214.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $73.23 million in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Ping Identity Holding Corp. to make $83.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.80%.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -429.20% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -6.37% per year for the next five years.

PING Dividends

Ping Identity Holding Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.28% of Ping Identity Holding Corp. shares, and 93.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.39%. Ping Identity Holding Corp. stock is held by 290 institutions, with Vista Equity Partners Management, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.77% of the shares, which is about 8.34 million shares worth $228.64 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.29% or 6.22 million shares worth $170.63 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.27 million shares worth $59.31 million, making up 3.83% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.96 million shares worth around $53.71 million, which represents about 2.30% of the total shares outstanding.