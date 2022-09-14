Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In today’s recent session, 1.18 million shares of the Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $181.25, and it changed around -$1.71 or -0.93% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.14B. PANW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $213.63, offering almost -17.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $140.52, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.47% since then. We note from Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.19 million.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended PANW as a Hold, whereas 29 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Palo Alto Networks Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $2.28 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

Instantly PANW has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.93% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 190.00 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.61%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.42% year-to-date, but still up 3.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) is 4.18% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $213.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PANW is forecast to be at a low of $77.67 and a high of $274.33. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -51.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 57.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Palo Alto Networks Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.49 percent over the past six months and at a 25.13% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 42.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 23.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 27 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.54 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 25 analysts expect Palo Alto Networks Inc. to make $1.54 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.90%. Palo Alto Networks Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 47.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 25.98% per year for the next five years.

PANW Dividends

Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.79% of Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares, and 89.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.80%. Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock is held by 1,737 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.75% of the shares, which is about 7.55 million shares worth $4.7 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.18% or 6.02 million shares worth $3.75 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.84 million shares worth $1.77 billion, making up 2.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF held roughly 1.44 million shares worth around $710.88 million, which represents about 1.48% of the total shares outstanding.