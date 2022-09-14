Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In today’s recent session, 1.32 million shares of the Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.86, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.03B. NLSN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.92, offering almost -0.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.5% since then. We note from Nielsen Holdings plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.69 million.

Nielsen Holdings plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended NLSN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Nielsen Holdings plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter.

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) trade information

The rise to weekly highs of 27.89 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 35.84% year-to-date. On the other hand, Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) is 1.02% in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 0.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NLSN is forecast to be at a low of $28.00 and a high of $28.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -0.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -0.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) estimates and forecasts

Nielsen Holdings plc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 21.93 percent over the past six months and at a 3.87% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $914.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Nielsen Holdings plc to make $936.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $871.05 million and $894 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.90%. Nielsen Holdings plc earnings are expected to increase by 187.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.30% per year for the next five years.

NLSN Dividends

Nielsen Holdings plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.86 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 0.86% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.38% of Nielsen Holdings plc shares, and 118.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 118.58%. Nielsen Holdings plc stock is held by 558 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.05% of the shares, which is about 43.35 million shares worth $1.18 billion.

Windacre Partnership LLC, with 9.61% or 34.56 million shares worth $941.29 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 10.37 million shares worth $282.35 million, making up 2.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 9.0 million shares worth around $245.11 million, which represents about 2.50% of the total shares outstanding.