My Size Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 4.24 million shares of the My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.31, and it changed around $0.08 or 37.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.94M. MYSZ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.97, offering almost -858.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.18, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.94% since then. We note from My Size Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 998.31K.

My Size Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MYSZ as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. My Size Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) trade information

Instantly MYSZ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 37.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3274 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.11% year-to-date, but still up 2.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) is -8.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 32479.999999999996 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 84.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MYSZ is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -545.16% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -545.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,426.70%, up from the previous year.

MYSZ Dividends

My Size Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.63% of My Size Inc. shares, and 9.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.99%. My Size Inc. stock is held by 13 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.30% of the shares, which is about 0.33 million shares worth $0.11 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with 0.71% or 0.18 million shares worth $62550.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 86590.0 shares worth $21253.0, making up 0.34% of all outstanding shares.