Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 2.41 million shares of the Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) have been traded, and its beta is 2.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.77, and it changed around $0.07 or 9.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.36M. MTP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.92, offering almost -149.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.65% since then. We note from Midatech Pharma plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 40010.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 47.16K.

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) trade information

Instantly MTP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.0400 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.33% year-to-date, but still up 1.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) is -9.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36280.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.79 day(s).

Midatech Pharma plc (MTP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $240k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Midatech Pharma plc to make $370k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2019.

MTP Dividends

Midatech Pharma plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October.

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Midatech Pharma plc shares, and 5.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.32%. Midatech Pharma plc stock is held by 10 institutions, with Lombard Odier Asset Management (USA) Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.50% of the shares, which is about 0.3 million shares worth $0.26 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 1.01% or 0.2 million shares worth $0.18 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 7397.0 shares worth $4632.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.