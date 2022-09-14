Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.01 million shares of the Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.99, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.01B. MAXN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.39, offering almost -10.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.48, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.46% since then. We note from Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 556.50K.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended MAXN as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.6 for the current quarter.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

Instantly MAXN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 25.18 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 65.40% year-to-date, but still up 18.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) is 4.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.80, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MAXN is forecast to be at a low of $21.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -17.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) estimates and forecasts

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 97.34 percent over the past six months and at a 14.87% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 16.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 19.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $221.43 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. to make $311.21 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 25.90%.

MAXN Dividends

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 17.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 49.76% of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. shares, and 39.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.64%. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. stock is held by 172 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 7.06% of the shares, which is about 3.15 million shares worth $45.63 million.

Invesco Ltd., with 6.75% or 3.01 million shares worth $43.61 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.14 million shares worth $15.13 million, making up 2.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $13.09 million, which represents about 2.21% of the total shares outstanding.