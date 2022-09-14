Let’s Talk About Wall Street’s Projection For Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK).

In today’s recent session, 0.93 million shares of the Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) have been traded, and its beta is 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.95, and it changed around -$0.13 or -1.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.22B. CUK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $24.89, offering almost -178.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.43, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.98% since then. We note from Carnival Corporation & plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.00 million.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) trade information

Instantly CUK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.43% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.61 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.89% year-to-date, but still up 7.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK) is -6.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.62, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CUK is forecast to be at a low of $6.80 and a high of $29.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -224.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 24.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 620.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $13.75 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 620.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.70%. Carnival Corporation & plc earnings are expected to increase by 35.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.40% per year for the next five years.

CUK Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around December 18 and December 22.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CUK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Carnival Corporation & plc shares, and 16.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 16.99%. Carnival Corporation & plc stock is held by 103 institutions, with Aristeia Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 6.84% of the shares, which is about 10.0 million shares worth $182.62 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company, with 1.36% or 1.99 million shares worth $36.34 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund and DFA International Core Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 0.16 million shares worth $2.49 million, making up 0.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio held roughly 0.12 million shares worth around $1.93 million, which represents about 0.08% of the total shares outstanding.