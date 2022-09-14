Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE: KUKE) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 1.28 million shares of the Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.79, and it changed around $0.09 or 13.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.55M. KUKE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.27, offering almost -693.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.66, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.46% since then. We note from Kuke Music Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 203.78K.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) trade information

Instantly KUKE has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.14% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9988 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.91%. The company’s shares are currently down -81.49% year-to-date, but still up 1.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) is -40.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3250.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.17 day(s).

Kuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE) estimates and forecasts

KUKE Dividends

Kuke Music Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 29.

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.39% of Kuke Music Holding Limited shares, and 0.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.93%. Kuke Music Holding Limited stock is held by 6 institutions, with Jane Street Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.10% of the shares, which is about 22178.0 shares worth $85385.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.09% or 19121.0 shares worth $73615.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and DFA Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 13122.0 shares worth $44614.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio held roughly 2794.0 shares worth around $9499.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.