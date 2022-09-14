Is Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ: ZY) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.66, and it changed around -$0.16 or -5.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $258.26M. ZY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.43, offering almost -442.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.65% since then. We note from Zymergen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Zymergen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ZY as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zymergen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.74 for the current quarter.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) trade information

Instantly ZY has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.90 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.24% year-to-date, but still up 21.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) is -17.65% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.60, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -2.31% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZY is forecast to be at a low of $2.60 and a high of $2.60. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 2.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zymergen Inc. (ZY) estimates and forecasts

Zymergen Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.09 percent over the past six months and at a 38.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 43.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.21 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Zymergen Inc. to make $3.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -45.50%.

Zymergen Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -82.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.30% per year for the next five years.

ZY Dividends

Zymergen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.62% of Zymergen Inc. shares, and 69.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.74%. Zymergen Inc. stock is held by 123 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 25.80% of the shares, which is about 26.61 million shares worth $76.92 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.07% or 4.19 million shares worth $12.12 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 5.97 million shares worth $7.35 million, making up 5.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $3.11 million, which represents about 1.04% of the total shares outstanding.