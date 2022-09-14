Is Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 7.88 million shares of the Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $87.05, and it changed around -$3.1 or -3.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $148.31B. MS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $109.73, offering almost -26.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $72.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.23% since then. We note from Morgan Stanley’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.83 million.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) trade information

Instantly MS has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 91.04 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.32% year-to-date, but still up 2.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) is -5.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.81 day(s).

Morgan Stanley (MS) estimates and forecasts

Morgan Stanley share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.75 percent over the past six months and at a -18.61% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -10.20%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $269.36 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Morgan Stanley to make $274.97 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.40%. Morgan Stanley earnings are expected to increase by 24.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 1.59% per year for the next five years.

MS Dividends

Morgan Stanley’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 14 and April 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.56 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.10. It is important to note, however, that the 3.56% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.18% of Morgan Stanley shares, and 65.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.80%. Morgan Stanley stock is held by 2,182 institutions, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 21.56% of the shares, which is about 377.09 million shares worth $32.96 billion.

State Street Corporation, with 7.46% or 130.45 million shares worth $11.4 billion as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 41.13 million shares worth $3.59 billion, making up 2.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 31.02 million shares worth around $2.71 billion, which represents about 1.77% of the total shares outstanding.