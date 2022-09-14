If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE: CIG)

In the last trading session, 4.89 million shares of the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) were traded, and its beta was 0.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.30, and it changed around -$0.12 or -4.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.68B. CIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.62, offering almost -13.91% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.7% since then. We note from Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.42 million.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended CIG as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Instantly CIG has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.45 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.05% year-to-date, but still down -0.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) is -7.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.91 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.14, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -7.48% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CIG is forecast to be at a low of $2.14 and a high of $2.14. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 6.96% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.40%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.40%.

CIG Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in October. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 11.60 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.27. It is important to note, however, that the 11.60% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais shares, and 19.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.48%. Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock is held by 208 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.99% of the shares, which is about 73.18 million shares worth $181.27 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 3.01% or 44.18 million shares worth $109.44 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 31.18 million shares worth $62.99 million, making up 2.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund held roughly 6.7 million shares worth around $15.61 million, which represents about 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.