How To Invest In Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBS) Stock. Performance & Trends

In today’s recent session, 20.79 million shares of the Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.40, and it changed around -$0.11 or -21.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.92M. CLBS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.26, offering almost -215.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40. We note from Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 143.59K.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended CLBS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) trade information

Instantly CLBS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -21.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6500 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 38.46%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.37% year-to-date, but still up 3.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) is -5.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.49 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.11% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CLBS is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1400.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -650.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (CLBS) estimates and forecasts

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.49 percent over the past six months and at a 14.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.30%.

CLBS Dividends

Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 23 and February 28.

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.74% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares, and 18.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.03%. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 42 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.45% of the shares, which is about 2.69 million shares worth $1.94 million.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 3.92% or 2.37 million shares worth $1.71 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 1.78 million shares worth $1.28 million, making up 2.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.85 million shares worth around $0.61 million, which represents about 1.41% of the total shares outstanding.