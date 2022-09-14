Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE: HIMS): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 1.72 million shares of the Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.04, and it changed around -$0.6 or -9.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.26B. HIMS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.35, offering almost -54.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.72, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.97% since then. We note from Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 million.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended HIMS as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Hims & Hers Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) trade information

Instantly HIMS has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.75 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.52%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.79% year-to-date, but still up 1.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) is -15.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.83, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HIMS is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -98.68% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (HIMS) estimates and forecasts

Hims & Hers Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 54.87 percent over the past six months and at a 14.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 55.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $103.88 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Hims & Hers Health Inc. to make $106.51 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -375.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 38.20% per year for the next five years.

HIMS Dividends

Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 16 and March 21.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.98% of Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares, and 45.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 58.85%. Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock is held by 167 institutions, with Redpoint Management, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 5.26% of the shares, which is about 10.4 million shares worth $55.41 million.

Institutional Venture Management XV, LLC, with 5.16% or 10.2 million shares worth $54.38 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 2.92 million shares worth $15.56 million, making up 1.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.77 million shares worth around $12.53 million, which represents about 1.40% of the total shares outstanding.