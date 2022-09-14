Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ: GOGL) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 1.31 million shares of the Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.57, and it changed around $0.34 or 3.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.81B. GOGL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.46, offering almost -72.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.59, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.69% since then. We note from Golden Ocean Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.68 million.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) trade information

Instantly GOGL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.57 on Tuesday, 09/13/22. The company’s shares are currently down -0.75% year-to-date, but still up 5.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) is -20.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.54 day(s).

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GOGL is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $17.47. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -82.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) estimates and forecasts

Golden Ocean Group Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.29 percent over the past six months and at a -18.22% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 62.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -21.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.29 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Golden Ocean Group Limited to make $2.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.20%.

GOGL Dividends

Golden Ocean Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 17 and November 22. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 26.00 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.40. It is important to note, however, that the 26.00% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 39.25% of Golden Ocean Group Limited shares, and 26.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 43.02%. Golden Ocean Group Limited stock is held by 217 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 4.28% of the shares, which is about 8.47 million shares worth $104.8 million.

Folketrygdfondet, with 4.12% or 8.14 million shares worth $100.73 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.77 million shares worth $32.25 million, making up 1.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund held roughly 2.74 million shares worth around $34.31 million, which represents about 1.39% of the total shares outstanding.