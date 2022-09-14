Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GBT) In 2022: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 1.11 million shares of the Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) have been traded, and its beta is 0.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $67.80, and it changed around $0.05 or 0.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.56B. GBT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $73.02, offering almost -7.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 68.07% since then. We note from Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.35 million.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) trade information

Instantly GBT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 68.03 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 131.47% year-to-date, but still down -0.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) is 1.50% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.38 day(s).

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT) estimates and forecasts

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 138.64 percent over the past six months and at a 2.29% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -5.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 20 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $64.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 20 analysts expect Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. to make $73.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -14.20%. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -19.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 37.00% per year for the next five years.

GBT Dividends

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 28.

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.72% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 116.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 119.38%. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 302 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 9.25% of the shares, which is about 6.02 million shares worth $208.68 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC, with 8.61% or 5.6 million shares worth $194.1 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.16 million shares worth $101.09 million, making up 4.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.89 million shares worth around $65.51 million, which represents about 2.90% of the total shares outstanding.