Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH)

In the last trading session, 1.25 million shares of the ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.31, and it changed around -$0.23 or -5.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $590.77M. GWH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $28.92, offering almost -571.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.59, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.91% since then. We note from ESS Tech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

ESS Tech Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended GWH as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ESS Tech Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) trade information

Instantly GWH has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.62 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.33% year-to-date, but still up 19.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) is -12.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.44 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.57, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GWH is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -433.64% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 7.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) estimates and forecasts

ESS Tech Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.94 percent over the past six months and at a 33.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.30%.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $450k in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect ESS Tech Inc. to make $1.17 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.70%.

GWH Dividends

ESS Tech Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 04.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 46.10% of ESS Tech Inc. shares, and 44.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.81%. ESS Tech Inc. stock is held by 103 institutions, with Softbank Group Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 23.55% of the shares, which is about 35.95 million shares worth $200.26 million.

FMR, LLC, with 6.07% or 9.27 million shares worth $51.62 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.72 million shares worth $10.45 million, making up 2.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.74 million shares worth around $4.89 million, which represents about 1.14% of the total shares outstanding.