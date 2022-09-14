Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Seres Therapeutics Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: MCRB)

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) were traded, and its beta was 3.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.74, and it changed around -$0.19 or -2.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $778.34M. MCRB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.69, offering almost -73.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 62.91% since then. We note from Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.13 million.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MCRB as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Seres Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.6 for the current quarter.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) trade information

Instantly MCRB has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.74% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.19 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.26%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.09% year-to-date, but still up 24.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) is 25.51% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.71% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MCRB is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -270.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 40.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) estimates and forecasts

Seres Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.35 percent over the past six months and at a -194.44% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -13.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -176.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -86.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Seres Therapeutics Inc. to make $7.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -93.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.80%.

MCRB Dividends

Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.70% of Seres Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 69.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 74.06%. Seres Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 201 institutions, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 15.59% of the shares, which is about 14.38 million shares worth $102.38 million.

FMR, LLC, with 15.05% or 13.88 million shares worth $98.81 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Fidelity Growth Company Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Apr 29, 2022. The former held 5.92 million shares worth $27.99 million, making up 6.42% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund held roughly 4.64 million shares worth around $14.4 million, which represents about 5.04% of the total shares outstanding.