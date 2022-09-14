Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: STSA)

In the last trading session, 1.76 million shares of the Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.51, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $202.79M. STSA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.00, offering almost -7.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 61.44% since then. We note from Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 63260.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 47.35K.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended STSA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.49 for the current quarter.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) trade information

Instantly STSA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.97 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 44.67% year-to-date, but still down -3.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) is 8.59% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.04 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 48.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that STSA is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $16.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -145.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 23.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) estimates and forecasts

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 72.22 percent over the past six months and at a -12.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -28.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -19.00% in the next quarter.

STSA Dividends

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 23 and March 28.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.37% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 73.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.51%. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 43 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 18.75% of the shares, which is about 5.91 million shares worth $22.47 million.

Commodore Capital, LP, with 11.76% or 3.71 million shares worth $14.1 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2022. The former held 0.51 million shares worth $1.94 million, making up 1.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I held roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $1.59 million, which represents about 1.29% of the total shares outstanding.