Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS)

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.23, and it changed around -$1.03 or -4.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $746.69M. ITOS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.43, offering almost -159.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.87% since then. We note from iTeos Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 401.24K.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) trade information

Instantly ITOS has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.50 on Tuesday, 09/13/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.55% year-to-date, but still down -1.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) is -20.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.6 day(s).

Lithium Stocks In The Spotlight



Here's a company — undiscovered by Wall Street and trading below $0.30 per share — which just recently uncovered 8 high-quality targets on unexplored ground, and drills will be turning later this year. Very few investors know about it yet… so the ground-floor opportunity below $0.30 won't be around much longer. It's a brand new breed of lithium explorer — all you need to do is click and the name and trading symbol is yours.



It's all in the FREE report you can get here. . Sponsored

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) estimates and forecasts

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.82 percent over the past six months and at a -61.97% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 260.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -69.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $85.56 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics Inc. to make $60.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2,088.20%.

ITOS Dividends

iTeos Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 28.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.27% of iTeos Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 104.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.10%. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 253 institutions, with RA Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 12.43% of the shares, which is about 4.42 million shares worth $142.15 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.37% or 3.33 million shares worth $107.2 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.83 million shares worth $37.75 million, making up 5.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF held roughly 1.44 million shares worth around $29.72 million, which represents about 4.06% of the total shares outstanding.